COOPERS MILLS — Whitefield Lions David Hayden and Charlotte Hayes were honored for 10 years of service in the Whitefield Lions Club on Feb. 28 at the clubhouse.

Lions club president Kim Haskell presented the awards.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
whitefield maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.