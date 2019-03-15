COOPERS MILLS — Whitefield Lions David Hayden and Charlotte Hayes were honored for 10 years of service in the Whitefield Lions Club on Feb. 28 at the clubhouse.
Lions club president Kim Haskell presented the awards.
