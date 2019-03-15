SALEM, Va. — Maddie Hasson scored 25 points, Abby Kelly added 21 and Bowdoin advanced to the NCAA Division III women’s basketball championship game for the second straight year with a 71-60 victory Friday over St. Thomas of Minnesota.

Bowdoin (31-1) will play Thomas More of Kentucky (32-0) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be the third appearance in the NCAA final for Bowdoin, which is seeking its first national title.

Bowdoin players celebrate as the Polar Bears take control in the closing minutes on their way to a 71-60 win over St. Thomas in an NCAA Division III women's basketball semifinal Friday in Salem, Va. Brian Beard photo Bowdoin's Maddie Hasson drives to the basket against Hannah Spaulding of St. Thomas. Hasson led the Polar Bears with 25 points. Brian Beard photo Abby Kelly of Bowdoin makes a move to the basket during the NCAA Division III semifinal Friday. Kelly had 21 points. Photo by Brian Beard

Bowdoin led for most of the game and was ahead 49-38 late in the third quarter, but St. Thomas (30-2) went on a 16-0 run to grab a 54-49 lead with 7:21 remaining.

A layup by Hasson with 6:03 left cut Bowdoin’s deficit to 56-53, and she followed with a three-point play that tied the game. On the ensuing possession, a steal by Hasson led to a three-point play by Moira Train that put Bowdoin ahead for good.

Only four players scored for Bowdoin. Taylor Choate finished with 14 points, and Train, a freshman from Cumberland, matched her career high with 11.

Hasson, a junior from South Portland, had 12 points in the second quarter as Bowdoin opened a 33-25 halftime lead after trailing 11-10 after the first quarter.

Neither team led by more than four points until midway through the second, when a 3-pointer by Train started an 11-2 run that made it 31-20. Hasson got Bowdoin’s next six points, and Choate capped the surge with a jumper.

Two free throws by Choate put the Polar Bears up 49-38 with 2:17 remaining in the third quarter, but Bowdoin was then held scoreless for more than five minutes. St. Thomas closed to 49-45 by the end of the quarter, then took the lead early in the fourth on back-to-back baskets by Hannah Spaulding, who led the Tommies with 17 points.

St. Thomas, though, didn’t make a field goal in the final six minutes, after a layup by Kaia Porter put the Tommies up 56-51.

