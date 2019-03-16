After looking at the map of the proposed Central Maine Power transmission corridor, I can’t help but wonder why the existing Kibby Mountain corridor is not being used.

Where the proposed line crosses the border cannot be more than 20 miles from Kibby Mountain. This existing transmission line already connects to the grid, and widening it must certainly be less expensive than constructing an entirely new line.

Richard Roberts

Solon

