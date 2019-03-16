Joshua L. Hussey shot himself in the head early Saturday in Dixfield as a Maine State Police tactical team tried to arrest him. Hussey was in critical condition Saturday evening at Central Maine Medical Center.

A fugitive wanted by police shot himself in the head Saturday as a Maine State Police tactical team showed up at his mother’s home to take him into custody, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said.

Joshua Hussey of Greene was in critical condition at Central Maine Medical Center on Saturday evening, McCausland said.

Hussey was wanted on domestic violence terrorizing charges and for violating a protection from abuse order.

Because of his violent criminal history, “a decision was made to conduct a felony arrest at night for the safety of the officers,” McCausland said. The idea was to catch Hussey by surprise to minimize danger.

Police entered Hussey’s mother home at 2 a.m. Saturday. During the arrest “he was injured,” McCausland said. An ambulance was called. As emergency medical personnel worked on him it was learned that Hussey had shot himself in the head with a handgun during the arrest, McCausland said. “A handgun was later discovered in the home.”

No shots were fired by police, McCausland said.

Hussey was taken to Rumford Hospital, then transferred to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

McCausland did not know whether Hussey’s mother was home during the arrest.

On March 7, state police had asked for help in finding Hussey, saying they believed he was in Androscoggin or Oxford county. Because of threats from Hussey reported by his family and friends, police considered him armed and dangerous.

