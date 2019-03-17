A roundup of results from Saturday’s Town Meetings:

ALBION

Total budget: $1,137,885, including $507,385 from taxation and $630,500 from miscellaneous income and excise taxes

Major spending items: $327,000 from excise tax receipts for snow removal and sanding; $250,000 for town highways and bridges, with $75,000 from taxes, $175,000 from other funding sources; $147,500 for waste disposal and recycling, with $110,000 from taxation, $32,500 from the general fund and $5,000 from a Municipal Review Committee credit; $129,000 for compensation for all municipal officials; $67,300 from taxes for the volunteer fire and rescue department; $45,000 from the general fund to save for a new grader; $31,958 for cemetery maintenance, including $22,500 from taxes. All but Article 21 passed as written. Article 21 proposed raising and appropriating $7,000 for a quarterly review of the town over the next four years.

Ordinances: The new Local Food and Community Self-Governance Ordinance passed, as did revisions to the town’s Fire and Rescue Department Ordinance and Land Use Ordinance.

Local races: Amanda Dow was re-elected as town clerk, treasurer, tax collector and registrar of voters. Jeanie Doore was elected to a three-year position on the selectboard. Kara Kugelmeyer was re-elected to a three-year position on the Maine School Administrative District 49 school board.

Number of people in attendance: Approximately 50, according to Selectwoman Beverly Bradstreet.

TROY

Total budget: $620,323, including $299,969 from taxation and $320,354 from surplus, excise taxes and miscellaneous income.

Major spending items: $328,506 for public works, including $108,006 from taxes; $156,892 for compensation of municipal employees and other general government expenses, with $147,992 coming from taxes; $49,711 for solid waste, with $20,680 raised by taxes.

Ordinances: The food sovereignty ordinance — formally called Local Food and Community Self-Governance Ordinance of 2019 — was “overwhelmingly” approved, according to Town Clerk Aimee Nelson. The recreational marijuana ordinance was rejected in a roughly 14-7 vote.

Local races: Thomas Byron was re-elected to a three-year term as selectman, and Brett Irving was re-elected to a three-year term as forest area trustee.

Number of people in attendance: 42.

