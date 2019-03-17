Hundreds of revelers decked out in green clothing, shamrocks and green, white and orange flags lined Commercial Street in Portland on Sunday for the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade. Under cloudy skies and led by Gov. Janet Mills, numerous cultural, athletic and social organizations, along with law enforcement officers and firefighters, marched to the tune of pipes and drums and Celtic folk tunes. In addition, because of a state law passed in 2013, bars in the Old Port and elsewhere in Maine were allowed to start serving alcohol at 6 a.m. on St. Patrick’s Day when it falls on a Sunday.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: