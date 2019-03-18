Results from Saturday’s annual Town Meeting.

DETROIT

Total budget: $427,624.66 from taxation and $52,337.50 from the general fund.

Major spending items: $57,500 for solid waste and recycling; $30,000 to save up for a fire truck; $25,000 for the highway fund; $20,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to replace the fire department’s storm-damaged roof; $6,000 to repair a dry hydrant and install a catch basin that the fire department can use for water supply. All spending recommendations on the warrant, except for a handful of funding requests from nonprofits, were approved by residents, according to Town Clerk Kathy Walston.

Local races: Andrew Gray defeated Wayne Basford by a 34-29 vote for a three-year position on the select board. Rachel Wintle won a seat on the School Administrative District 53 board after receiving eight write-in votes. Several other individuals got one write-in vote each. No names were listed for the school board position on the ballot.

Number of people in attendance: 21 attended the Town Meeting on Saturday, and 64 voted in the municipal elections on Friday.

