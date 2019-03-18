Maine State Police say a 14-month-old boy was killed by his father in a murder-suicide in Presque Isle over the weekend.
Matthew Leavitt, 35, shot and killed his son, Quinten Leavitt, and then killed himself, state police spokesman Stephen McCausland said in a statement Monday night.
The Office of Chief Medical Examiner conducted autopsies on Monday and said both died from a single gunshot wound.
Presque Isle police responded to an emergency call at 728 Reach Road on Saturday, McCausland said. The state police tactical team arrived during the night and found the bodies when officers entered the home early Sunday.
Members of the state police Major Crimes Unit, as well as evidence technicians, spent most of Sunday at the scene, McCausland said.
