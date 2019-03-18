Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Are will offer a 20-hour facilitator training for their grieving children’s program, Hope’s Place, starting Saturday, April 6.

The training dates will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursdays, April 9, 11, 16 and 18 and from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, April 6 and 13, at the Hospice Volunteers of Waterville Area’s community Center, 304 Main St., Waterville.

Those who complete the training will be prepared to co-facilitate a peer grief support group for children, teens, their parents or guardians.

The mission of Hope’s Place is to provide a safe, supportive environment for grieving children, teens and families through peer support groups, which nurture and encourage safe expression of grief and loss. Hope’s Place honors each person’s individuality and their process towards discovery of resiliency and emotional well-being.

The training will be taught by the staff and volunteers. There will be a $30 processing fee for materials.

For more information, contact Bereavement/Youth Services Coordinator Jillian Roy at 873-3615 or [email protected] or visit hvwa.org.

