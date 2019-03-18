AUBURN — Auditions have been announced for Lewiston/Auburn Community Little Theatre’s upcoming production of Alan Ball’s comedy “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress.”

The open auditions will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 24, and Monday, March 25, at the Great Falls Performing Arts Center, 30 Academy St. The theater will present the show June 7-16. Jackie McDonald will direct, assisted by Renee Davis and produced by Cody Watson.

In this production, five very different bridesmaids find themselves hiding together in an upstairs bedroom, hoping to escape the wedding reception of a bride that — they soon realize — none of them really like! In this cramped bedroom above the wedding, these five identically dressed women talk, laugh, argue, cry, console one another, and slowly become friends.

The following roles will be filled:

Frances is a highly religious, but sweet cousin (female: young adult/adult);

Meredith is the rebellious little sister of the bride (female: young adult/adult);

Trisha is a jaded beauty whose pessimism and doubts about men are proved false when she meets Tripp Davenport (female: young adult/adult);

Georgeanne is a friend from high school whose marriage is falling apart (female: young adult/adult);

Mindy is a blunt, good-hearted lesbian who is the sister of the groom (female: young adult/adult); and

Tripp is an usher at the wedding (male: young adult/adult).

The production team is looking for a variety of ages and looks.

For more information, visit laclt.com, call 783-0958, or email [email protected].

