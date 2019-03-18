NEW YORK — The New York Public Library has opened an archive dedicated to pioneering alternative rock musician Lou Reed.
The library acquired the archive after performance artist and musician Laurie Anderson, who was married to Reed, decided to share it with an institution that could preserve and showcase the archive. The archive includes a large collection of personal notes, photographs and more than 600 hours of recordings, The New York Times reported.
Anderson said Reed never discussed what to do with his belongings before his death in 2013. She said she thought the archive should be accessible to young musicians and anyone interested in his life.
Reed was the lead vocalist, guitarist and songwriter for The Velvet Underground, and had a solo career that spanned decades after leaving the band.
-
Nation & World
Man linked to Gardner art heist released
-
Local & State
Maine loses latest fight over Riverview funding
-
Nation & World
Students invent device to help Navy detect sailors who are fatigued
-
Business
Lyft aims for valuation near $20 billion in biggest US IPO
-
Local & State
Work starts on two-year Gardiner bridge replacement project