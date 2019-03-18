Someone robbed the Norway Savings Bank on Forest Ave. Monday afternoon, police have said.
The armed robber fled onto Pitt Street, police said in a tweet.
A South Portland police K9 is assisting to track the suspect, the tweet said.
This story will be updated.
Portland Police are investigating and armed robbery at the Norway Savings Bank 446 Forest Ave. Suspect fled onto Pitt St. @SouthPortlandPD k9 tracking pic.twitter.com/zQqVtZtCYm
— Portland Police (@PolicePortland) March 18, 2019
