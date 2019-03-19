New Hampshire State Police arrested a man from Hope, Maine, on Monday who was wanted on drug and forgery charges in Maine and driving on a suspended license.

State Police said that 32-year-old Richard Stanton was also found to be in possession of a pistol-style tactical rifle. Due to prior criminal convictions, police said that Stanton was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Stanton’s motor vehicle was pulled over on Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire, Monday night, state police said in a news release. Stanton allegedly provided false information to Trooper Geoffrey Miller, who later determined Stanton’s true identity.

Miller recovered the weapon along with 100 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl. Police arrested Stanton and said charges will be forthcoming. He is being held in jail as a fugitive from justice.

