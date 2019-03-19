AUGUSTA – A new bill that would allow police, with a court order, to confiscate guns from people deemed to be a threat to themselves or others due to a mental health crisis is back before the Maine Legislature.

The so-called “red flag” bill, sponsored by Sen. Rebecca Millett, D-Cape Elizabeth, is similar to a measure passed by the Legislature last year that was successfully vetoed by then-Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican.

Millett said it was time to try again on Tuesday as she spoke to a group of supporters at a news conference at the State House.

“For years we have watched school shootings and deadly cases of domestic violence become more and more common in our country,” said Millett, the Senate chair of the Legislature’s Education Committee.

Millett recalled the story of Amy Lake and her two children, Cody and Monica, who were shot to death by Lake’s estranged husband, Steven Lake, in their Dexter home, before Steven Lake turned the gun on himself in 2011.

Millett said had police been allowed to they would have been able to confiscate Steven Lake’s guns. At the time of the killings he was out on bail for holding his family hostage the year before.

“Police say Amy Lake, a beloved kindergarten teacher, did everything she could to protect her family,” Millett said. “And yet it was still not enough to keep a deadly weapon out of the hands of her abuser.”

Millett said there were more recent examples in Maine, including a case in May 2018 in which a man caused lock-downs at public schools in Rockland after he told a witness he heard voices telling him to go shoot up a school. Millett said police later recovered five high-powered firearms from his home. She also cited a Presque Isle murder-suicide over the weekend in which police say Matthew Leavitt, 35, shot and killed his 14-month-old son, Quinten Leavitt, and then killed himself.

Advocates for the bill also cited Maine’s suicide statistics, noting that every three days a Mainer dies from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Millett also said that half of all youth suicides in Maine were by firearm.

The bill, L.D. 1312, would allow police or family to seek a court order to temporarily take an individual’s gun if a judge agreed they were an imminent threat to themselves or others.

The measure, which was introduced on Tuesday, has not yet been scheduled for a public hearing, but was backed by House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, among other legislative leaders. The bill vetoed by LePage in 2018 was supported by then-Attorney General Janet Mills, now the state’s Democratic governor.

Gideon said other states have passed similar laws allowing for community protection orders and those laws are saving lives. She said opponents will argue that no law can stop every shooting or every act of violence.

“That may be true,” Gideon said. “But it is also true that we can recognize and prevent tragedy in many cases and that any time we can do that we must. Any time we can choose to protect a life, we must.”

Others backing the legislation included the Maine Chiefs of Police Association. York Police Chief Doug Bracy said law enforcement wants the change, as it will help them protect lives.

“We need help,” Bracy said. “There’s a mental health crisis in this country and in this state.” He said when a family comes to police seeking help with a loved one who’s grappling with mental health issues and police can’t offer any, it’s frustrating.

“We are not here to take away gun rights we are here to protect those that shouldn’t have weapons at certain points in their lives,” Bracy said.

