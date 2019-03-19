Pittston voters turned out Monday to elect Rodney Hembree III to the Board of Selectmen by a margin of 16 votes.

When the tally was completed after the polls closed at 7 p.m., Hembree had earned 224 votes while the incumbent Greg Lumbert earned 208.

With this election, two seats on the three-person board will be filled.

Roger Linton, who had served as chairman, announced he was leaving the board earlier this year. Due to the timing, that seat could not be filled in the town election. Instead, Pittston residents will cast votes to fill that seat in conjunction with the June 11 statewide primary.

