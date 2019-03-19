Windsor Elementary School seventh grader Eva Carlezon has been named one of three winners of the Maine Muncipal’s Association’s If I Led My Community Essay Contest, according to a news release from Helen M. Beesley, Windsor School ELA 6-8 teacher.
Carlezon was presented with a certificate honoring her entry and a $250 gift certificate. Theresa Haskell, Windsor Town Manager, made the presentation on behalf of the Maine Municipal Association.
Carlezon is the daughter of Eric and Sarah Carlezon, of Windsor.
