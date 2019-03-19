Windsor Elementary School sixth grader Madison McNeff is the winner of the Writing Conference Inc. writing contest’s expository category.
Her piece, “All Shapes and Sizes,” tells the stories of many different
friendships, according to a news release from Helen M. Beesley, Windsor School ELA 6-8 teacher.
McNeff will receive a certificate honoring her entry, and her work will be published in the upcoming issue of the Writer’s Slate, the online publication of the Writing Conference Inc.
The goal of this Kansas-based nonprofit organization is the improvement of the writing and reading skills of young people.
McNeff is the daughter of Sara Brown, of Vassalboro, and Matthew McNeff, of Windsor.
