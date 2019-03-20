In reference to L.D. 179, An Act To Change the Name of Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day, if this bill proceeds I suggest a more forward thinking designation be considered. As Columbus was undeniably an explorer, my suggestion is to use this as a day to inspire future generations and celebrate exploration and all explorers.

Explorers Day, which is my suggestion, would be unique throughout the country and focus on all explorers past, present and future. With a focus on earth discoveries, ocean exploring, the solar system and beyond, we would honor and create excitement on a wide area while keeping the basis of discovery of the original holiday in mind. Food for thought.

Ron Dyer

Winthrop

