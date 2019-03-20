BOSTON — Sarah Desrosiers, of Winslow, was one of 12 Emmanuel College students who participated in the college’s annual Alternative Spring Break in Boston. The week-long, faith-based service trip held during the college’s traditional spring break that bridges volunteer work with education and reflection on larger social issues.

For the seventh year, the college hosted Boston ASB at its Notre Dame Campus in the Fort Point/Highland Park neighborhood. The group focused on food justice, which seeks to ensure that the benefits and risks of where, what and how food is grown, produced, transported, distributed, accessed and eaten are fairly shared.

During the week, the group served at the Greater Boston Food Bank, Rosie’s Place, Daily Table, St. Francis House, the Food Project, Pine Street Inn and more. They also worked with students from nearby OLPH Mission Grammar School, planting seeds in the greenhouse on the main campus, which will be transported to the Notre Dame Campus urban garden.

