BOSTON — Leah Dufour, of Winthrop, was one of 10 Emmanuel College students who recently participated in the College’s annual Alternative Spring Break trip to Houston, Texas. The week-long, faith-based service trip was held during the college’s traditional spring break that bridges volunteer work with education and reflection on larger social issues.
The group spent the week working with the Houston office of SBP (formerly the St. Bernard Project), a nonprofit disaster relief organization that has been working long-term recovery operations since Hurricane Harvey in August 2017.
-
Life & Culture
Maine veterinarians see uptick in marijuana poisoning in dogs
-
Community
Dufour participates in Alternative Spring Break
-
Liz Soares
Liz Soares: Plant-based diets healthier for us … and the environment
-
Maine Crime
Kennebec Journal March 20 police log
-
News
Judge denies bail for Auburn man charged in Alaska rape and murder