BOSTON — Leah Dufour, of Winthrop, was one of 10 Emmanuel College students who recently participated in the College’s annual Alternative Spring Break trip to Houston, Texas. The week-long, faith-based service trip was held during the college’s traditional spring break that bridges volunteer work with education and reflection on larger social issues.

The group spent the week working with the Houston office of SBP (formerly the St. Bernard Project), a nonprofit disaster relief organization that has been working long-term recovery operations since Hurricane Harvey in August 2017.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: