FAIRFIELD — A local woman was arrested Tuesday following the execution of a drug search warrant that was part of an investigation into heroin allegedly being sold in and around Somerset County.

Katrina Rimes, 33, is charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, possession of a schedule W drug and violation of conditions of release, according to an email Wednesday from Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster.

Rimes was arrested after Detective Lt. Carl Gottardi led a team of six deputies from the sheriff’s office and two officers from the Fairfield Police Department in executing a search warrant at her home on Montcalm Street.

During the search, police located and seized over 20 grams of heroin with an approximate street value of $4,200.

Police also seized $2,075 in cash, digital scales, drug packaging material, drug related documentation and drug related paraphernalia, Lancaster said.

At the time of her arrest, Rimes was free on bail for two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs related to her arrest July 3 at a former residence in Fairfield.

Rimes’ infant child, who was present during the search, was put into the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Rimes was transported to the Somerset County Jail and is currently being held without bail. She is scheduled to appear in Somerset County Unified Criminal Court on May 15.

Additional charges are possible after the case is reviewed by the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office, Lancaster said.

Rachel Ohm — 612-2368

[email protected]

Twitter: @rachel_ohm

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: