In a well-known “Far Side” cartoon, drawn by Gary Larson, a group of cavemen triumphantly carry a huge carrot over their heads through a forest. The caption: “Early vegetarians returning from the kill.”

OK, that’s funny. But the benefits of plant-based diets aren’t.

Vegetarians and vegans are the frequent butt of jokes and derision. Last month, the “VegNews” website reported the reaction of a Fox News panel to comments made by Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey. He had discussed “the environmentally damaging effects of industrial animal agriculture” in an interview with the news site. The panelists on “The Five” opinion show “attempted to belittle Booker’s stance between bites of various meat products set up on the table between them,” VegNews reported.

Meanwhile, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) tweeted a picture of herself eating a steak: “Hey, Cory Booker. I support PETA — people eating tasty animals.”

I am pleased that the concept of plant-based diets is entering the national conversation, not just through Booker’s comments but through the proposed “Green New Deal.” One of the aims of the Democratic bill is to reduce greenhouse gases, and cows are copious producers of methane. But I am tired of the silliness. Fox News hosts telling viewers to lock up their meat supplies

President Trump tweeting about the Democrats eliminating all cows? Yawn. That is so 20th century.

I quit eating beef and pork in 1985, actually after receiving literature from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. I was in my 20s and had no idea how veal was produced. I was horrified to learn about the conditions in which calves were kept. After my epiphany, I cooked no poultry or fish, but I did eat it when necessary in restaurants, and when I was a guest in other people’s homes.

That was morally inconsistent, but it was the best I could do in those days. As time passed, I found more vegetarian options. Then, later, I was able to find organic poultry that had been raised humanely, sometimes even locally.

Now I’ve swung back to eating home-cooked fish or shellfish once a week, as well as my guilty pleasure, Applegate organic turkey hot dogs. They are delicious with B&M vegetarian baked beans.

I eat a mostly plant-based diet because I believe factory-farming methods are inhumane. Why is it OK for me to keep dogs, cats and chickens as pets, coddling them, while not caring that pigs are typically raised in confinement? But I am also concerned about the environmental ramifications of our meat-centric society. North Carolina has a major pork industry, the by-products of which create a mess when there are floods. Which, of course, there are more of these days, due to climate change.

Then there are all those flatulent cows.

I also think plant-based diets are healthier. The book “The Blue Zones,” by Dan Buettner, highlights places in the world where people live longer than average. One of them is Loma Linda, Calif., home to many Seventh-day Adventists. They exercise and abstain from alcohol and tobacco. Perhaps most importantly, they don’t eat meat.

I’m not quietly advocating for everyone to go veg. I want better — much better — conditions for farm animals. That is my passion. But I would really like to see a greater awareness that meat doesn’t have to be part of every meal. That’s not healthy, nor it is necessary. Chinese, Indian, Mexican and Italian cuisines all have vegetarian, and even vegan, options. There are meat alternatives that are getting better-tasting all the time. I prefer the ones that are soy-based.

Or as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), a sponsor of the Green New Deal, said in her inimitable way (according to Vice News), ”It’s not to say you get rid of agriculture. It’s not to say we’re going to force everybody to go vegan or anything crazy like that … It’s to say, listen, we’ve got to address factory farming. Maybe we shouldn’t be eating a hamburger for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Like, let’s keep it real.”

Sorry, Sean Hannity, your scare tactics are passé. Lately, when I’ve been registering for work-related workshops or conferences, the “vegan” option has started popping up on the menu. The other day, in my own school district, on a professional development day, the veggie pizza ran out before I could get any. It was that popular.

I’m on the planning committee for an annual librarians’ conference, and last year, there was a minor uproar when the vegan soup disappeared too quickly, leaving only the alternative soup. This year, the soup will be strictly vegan.

And that’s no joke.

