MaineGeneral Hospice Volunteers of Kennebec Valley will offer a five-week facilitator training course for individuals interested in co-facilitating bereavement support groups.
Meetings will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. starting Wednesday, April 17, at MaineGeneral — Alfond Center for Health, 361 Old Belgrade Road in Augusta.
Volunteers are trained to work in all MaineGeneral’s Grief Support Groups. All volunteers need to attend all five classes, as well as complete a short pre-training interview and background check.
Participants should be prepared to make a minimum one-year commitment to volunteering.
For more information and to register, call Erika Johnston, bereavement coordinator before April 10 at 626-1780.
