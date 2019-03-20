It is done. Amen. The brave warrior has been retired (“After vote to retire Skowhegan ‘Indians’ nickname, more details and debate expected in coming weeks,” March 8). Those of us who proudly represented Skowhegan High School have our memories and perhaps an old school letter or two, but from now on those who follow us will have a new mascot to revere.

Let those who are charged with the responsibility of selecting that new mascot keep in mind that it cannot be any human being, lest another group be offended. Likewise, beware of any animal that might draw criticism from PETA or the ASPCA. The new mascot must be bland enough to offend no one. Also, Skowhegan High School is now Skowhegan Area High School, so a Skowhegan item should be avoided.

This ordeal just ended has been traumatic for those on both sides. That has not been healthy for the school, the town, or the area. The publicity is has caused needs to be replaced with some positive news related to the new mascot. Our school deserves nothing less.

George Davis

(class of 1956)

Skowhegan

