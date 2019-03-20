A man reportedly fired several shots at police in the Oxford County town of West Paris Wednesday afternoon before attempting to escape officers – first on a snowmobile and then on snowshoes.

Neil Lanteigne, 43, of West Paris was apprehended after fleeing on a snowmobile and then racing into a wooded area wearing snowshoes, News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ) reported. Lanteigne has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and one count of criminal trespassing.

The incident began when deputies from the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office arrived at a home in West Paris around 2:46 p.m. to talk with Lanteigne about a warrant for criminal trespassing and criminal threatening with a firearm.

A standoff ensued when the deputies tried to execute the warrant. Lanteigne fired six shots at officers and then fled on the snowmobile armed with an assault rifle and handgun, police said. The Maine State Police tactical team was called in to help apprehend Lanteigne.

Authorities did not fire any shots at Lanteigne because he has mental health issues, Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright said.

Share

< Previous

filed under: