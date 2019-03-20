The University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer media training for Maine farmers from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 29, at Kennebec Valley Community College Harold Alfond Campus, 677 Skowhegan Road, Hinckley.

The workshop, designed for farmers and others interested in building media relations, will include best practices for working with media, telling a farm’s story in print and on social media, and practical training for interviews. The training may be useful to host farms participating in the 30th anniversary of Maine Open Farm Day in July.

The $10 fee includes lunch. To register, visit extension.umaine.edu.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kathy Hopkins at 474-9622 or [email protected].

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: