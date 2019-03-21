ELLSWORTH — Authorities have identified the 14-year-old Ellsworth boy charged earlier this month with solicitation to commit murder.

Documents filed in Ellsworth District Court state that Koda Sinclair was formally charged with terrorizing Class D and solicitation to commit murder Class A.

Sinclair’s name was made public because of the severity of the solicitation charge, which is a felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

The name of a 16-year-old from Brewer charged with suspicion of terrorizing in connection with the same case has not been released.

Police arrested the boys on March 6 after being notified by the Ellsworth School Department that there had been “threats of violence” made in a Facebook chat group, according to a press release from the Ellsworth Police Department.

According to court documents, Sinclair was placed under house arrest and ordered to have no access to social media, firearms or dangerous weapons, with only supervised access to the internet. Filings allege that Sinclair threatened “a crime of violence dangerous to human life, murder” against a 16-year-old boy.

The two boys who were arrested were initially charged with conspiracy to commit murder, but the charges were later altered. Sinclair is also on probation for an unrelated offense last year, according to a press release from the Ellsworth Police Department.

