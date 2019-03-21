Farm tractor safety classes, taught by University of Maine Cooperative Extension educators and area experts, are set for 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 3, at Union Farm Equipment, 1893 Heald Highway, Union.

Courses also are scheduled in Cumberland, Kennebec, Oxford and Waldo counties.

The multi-session classes are designed for adults and youth at least 14 years of age, and are required for 14- and 15-year-olds who plan to operate farm equipment for hire on farms other than their own. Participants will learn how to safely handle tractors and equipment, and how to avoid hazards and minimize chances of accidents.

Certification will be issued after successful completion of the course, including written and driving tests.

The fee is $20 per person; registration is required.

To register and find complete schedule, visit extension.umaine.edu.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jason Lilley at 781-6099 or [email protected].



