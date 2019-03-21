JEFFERSON — After a 3.44 percent municipal spending increase last fiscal year, Jefferson voters will mull another increase at their annual town meeting.

Voting on all issues will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Jefferson Fire Station.

The spending plan for the municipal budget is estimated at $869,057, which is an $11,987 or 1.39 percent — increase from last year’s approved budget of $857,070. Voters could vote to raise another $56,110 for road work, reserves and donations to area groups, which would bring appropriations to $925,167, a $68,097 — or 7.94 percent — increase.

All of that money will be raised and appropriated through property taxes, except for $8,000 that will be drawn from animal control revenue to pay for animal control expenses. Any changes to the property tax rate would be finalized when taxes are committed.

Increases are marginal through the municipal budget, the biggest being an $10,773 increase to the town’s administration budget. This reflects a $4,500 increase in office expenses, a $3,233 increase in general salaries and other small adjustments.

Article 13 could appropriate $45,670 for reconstruction of Mountain Road from a state block grant. Voters will also decide if $12,500 will be appropriated from property taxes for the same project.

Article 16 asks voters to appropriate $400,000 in unreserved surplus for repaving and reconstruction of town roads, with unspent money being added to a Road Expense account. The town is seeking permission to add $38,511.95 from the estate of Donald Stetson to surplus.

Selectman Greg Johnston will run unopposed for reelection.

Five people — Carl Olson, Glenn E. Gervais, Joan Jackson, Andrew Theriault and Catherine Walker — will run for four available three-year terms on the town’s Budget committee, while Linda Pierpont will run unopposed for a one-year term.

John Bernier and Walter Green-Morse will run unopposed for positions on the School Committee.

Wayne Johnston is running unopposed for Road Commissioner.

Voters will also decide if Robert Clark Sr. will be elected a trustee for the Clary Memorial Highway Fund and a representative for the Davis Worthy and Deserving Poor and Shepard Charitable Trusts Fund.

