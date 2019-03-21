Five local students have been inducted to the Maine Connections Academy’s chapter of the National Honor Society in South Portland, according to a news release from the academy.

The students include Tereasa Spaulding, a junior from Fairfield; Ian McNaughton, a senior from Hallowell; Madison Blodgett, a sophomore from Norridgewock; Lindsey Childs, a junior from Palermo; and Isabella Rowe, a sophomore from Sidney.

To be considered for NHS membership, students submitted a formal application and narrative, outlining their qualifications. The MCA students were selected based on high academic standing, as well as demonstrated excellence in the areas of service, leadership and quality of character. They will be expected to work as a team as they participate in chapter meetings and complete a variety of service projects to benefit their communities.

Jessica Remmes-Davis, the National Honor Society Chapter Advisor at the academy, said “I’m very proud of these students,” according to the release. “They show that going to a virtual school does not limit their opportunities to exhibit their qualities of scholarship and leadership.”

Share

< Previous

filed under: