Fifty-three students from Mid-Maine Technical Center competed in 31 competitions March 8 and 9 at the SkillsUSA Championships hosted by Eastern Maine Community College and United Technology Center in Bangor. More than 900 students representing 23 career and technical schools throughout the state participated in the SkillsUSA Championships. The SkillsUSA Championships is sponsored annually by the Maine Chapter of SkillsUSA. The Gold Medal winners will represent the State of Maine in the National SkillsUSA Championships, which will be held June 24-28 in Louisville, Kentucky.

State Gold Medalists:

Sabrina Hinkledire and Dakota Libby, Waterville Senior High School, Audio/Radio Production;

Parker Brunelle, Messalonskee High School, Cabinetmaking;

Noah Morissette, Winslow High School, Information Technology;

Bryce Scott, Lawrence High School, Job Interview; and

Hunter Dusoe & TJ Petrillo, LHS/MHS Mobile Robotics.

State Silver Medalists:

Ariana Znajmiecka, WSHS, Auto Collision Damage Appraisal;

Kayla Brown, LHS, Job Skill Demonstration; and

Zachary Hartt & Kody King, LHS/MHS, Mobile Robotics.

State Bronze Medalists:

Clayton Hoyle & Gage Johnson, MHS/LHS, Audio/Radio Production;

Isaac Klein, Home School, Automotive Collision Refinishing;

Ryan Plante, MHS, Automotive Collision Repair;

Noah Cummings, MHS, Cabinetmaking;

Jackson Fortin, LHS, Carpentry Knowledge Test;

Lily Foster, WSHS, Early Childhood Education;

Cassidy Day, MHS, Medical Math; and

Iva Genest, LHS, Nurse Assisting.

