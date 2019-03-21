THORNDIKE — The 25th annual Rural Living Day will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Mount View High School, 577 Mount View Road. Registration will take place from 8:15 to 8:50 a.m., if needed.

The event will feature 22 workshops ranging in topics from making traditional amish sausage, growing ginger and turmeric, to beekeeping and creating herbal concoctions. Some featured presentations include John Bunker who will discuss apple growing in Maine to a “tick talk” featuring Lyme disease specialist Dr. Beatrice Szantyr.

The event is organized by the Waldo County Extension Association and is a fundraiser for a scholarship fund for Waldo County youth.

Registration numbers for certain classes are limited, to register, visit extension.umaine.edu/waldo/rld.

For more information or a reasonable accommodation, contact Rick Kersbergen at UMaine Extension at 342-5971, [email protected], or visit extension.umaine.edu/waldo.

