FARMINGTON — A local man and a Greenville woman were injured Thursday afternoon when their vehicles collided in front of VIP Tires & Service on Wilton Road.
Lani K. Love, 49, of Greenville was driving a Volkswagen SUV in the northbound lane when an oncoming Ford SUV driven by Edward Galanif, 94, of Farmington attempted to turn left into the auto parts store, according to Officer Jesse Clement of the Farmington Police Department.
Love complained of arm pain and Galanif of chest pain, Clement said. Both were taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital by NorthStar ambulances.
Officer Darin Gillbert was the primary investigator and Clement assisted him. Farmington Fire Rescue Department also assisted at the scene.
