Augusta

Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday were Sharron Hinckley and Kathy Burden, Jan and Vern Arey, Jean Bird and Paul Jones, and Ed and Joyce Rushton.

Winners on Thursday were David Thanhauser and Jeff Brazier, Jan Arey and Diane Bisho, Les Buzzell and Tom Simmons, and Jerry Perkins and Vern Arey.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield

The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Di Bishop and Pat Damon. Lee Lenfest and Gabriele Rice placed second, and Carroll and Audrey Harding placed third.

The club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 859-3333.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars 6924 offers cribbage b 6 p.m. every Monday at 246 Main St. The cost is $7 per person.

For more information, call Darlene Robbins at 716-1468.

Hallowell

Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center contract bridge winner on Wednesday was Gene Murray. Dorothy Murray placed second, and Warren Foster placed third.

The Contract Bridge winner on Thursday was Sally Foster. Fran Wadleigh placed second, and Don Albert placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays and contract bridge is played Wednesdays at the center on 22 Town Farm Road.

For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville

The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Peggy Thompson and Dennis Perkins. Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin placed second, and Alice King ans Dick Quinlan placed third.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 873-1312.

