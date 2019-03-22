AUGUSTA — The Maine Arts Commission seeks nominations for the second annual Maine Arts Awards, honoring citizens, organizations, communities and businesses for their significant impact on arts and culture in Maine, according to a news release from the commission.

Nominations can be made in one of seven categories: Artist; Business (large and small); Arts Education; Community; Rural Organization; and Philanthropist.

The finalists will be honored for their long-term commitment to the arts with a celebration highlighting their work in the fall of 2019, at which the recipients also will receive a work of art commissioned especially for these awards.

“Honoring those who have impacted our state’s arts and culture sector raises the visibility and importance of the arts in our state,” said Julie Richard, executive director of the Maine Arts Commission, according to the release. “We’re proud to partner with ArtsEngageME to celebrate them in this wonderful program.”

The 2019 Maine Arts Awards nominations must be submitted through the arts commission’s online Grants Management System at MaineArts.com no later than 5 p.m. Monday, April 1. Nomination packages must include a nomination letter; a letter of recommendation; the nominee’s resume; and related work examples.

The Maine Arts Awards are presented in partnership with ArtsEngageME, the Arts Commission’s nonprofit support and advocacy organization.

For more information about the Maine Arts Awards visit MaineArts.com or contact Richard at [email protected] or 287-2710.

