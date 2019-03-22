IN AUGUSTA on Thursday at 9:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
2:09 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Bridge Street.
2:15 p.m., a theft was reported on Cony Street.
3:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Monroe Street.
3:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
4:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.
6:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.
7:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Swan Street.
7:25 p.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.
On Friday at 12:14 a.m., a well-being check was made on Stony Brook Road.
1:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Patterson Street.
4:04 a.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.
4:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near the intersection of Macomber Avenue and Old Winthrop Road.
4:57 a.m., trespassing was reported on Northern Avenue.
IN GARDINER on Thursday at 12:23 p.m., a well-being check was made on Main Avenue.
12:44 p.m., a well-being check was made on Main Avenue.
2:22 p.m., a well-being check was made on Main Avenue.
4:25 p.m., a loose dog was reported on High Holborn Street.
5:12 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Avenue.
IN MONMOUTH on Thursday at 4:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norris Hill Road.
IN MOUNT VERNON on Thursday at 3:27 p.m., a well-being check was made on Minnehonk Lake Road.
7:20 p.m., a well-being check was made on Minnehonk Lake Road.
