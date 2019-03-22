IN AUGUSTA on Thursday at 9:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

2:09 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Bridge Street.

2:15 p.m., a theft was reported on Cony Street.

3:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Monroe Street.

3:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

4:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

6:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Bangor Street.

7:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Swan Street.

7:25 p.m., a well-being check was made on Water Street.

On Friday at 12:14 a.m., a well-being check was made on Stony Brook Road.

1:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Patterson Street.

4:04 a.m., a well-being check was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.

4:47 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near the intersection of Macomber Avenue and Old Winthrop Road.

4:57 a.m., trespassing was reported on Northern Avenue.

IN GARDINER on Thursday at 12:23 p.m., a well-being check was made on Main Avenue.

12:44 p.m., a well-being check was made on Main Avenue.

2:22 p.m., a well-being check was made on Main Avenue.

4:25 p.m., a loose dog was reported on High Holborn Street.

5:12 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH on Thursday at 4:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norris Hill Road.

IN MOUNT VERNON on Thursday at 3:27 p.m., a well-being check was made on Minnehonk Lake Road.

7:20 p.m., a well-being check was made on Minnehonk Lake Road.

