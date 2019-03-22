ATLANTA — Stella Tirone, of Freedom, has been awarded a full-tuition James Edward Oglethorpe Scholarship from Oglethorpe University in Atlanta.

Tirone is a senior at Mount View High School and plans to major in politics, according to a news release from the university.

The scholarship is a four-year, full-tuition award that recognizes high school seniors with an outstanding record of academic achievement and great potential to contribute to the community life of the university. Recipients compete for the honor during an invitation-only Scholarship Weekend hosted on campus.

In addition to the full-tuition award, JEO Scholars receive a stipend in support of a summer study abroad course, as well as an invitation to enroll in an exploratory Honors seminar during the first semester and eligibility for a research stipend for a senior Honors thesis.

Founded in 1835, Oglethorpe University is Atlanta’s only co-educational small private college, home to 1250 eclectic and engaged students from 33 states and 31 countries.

