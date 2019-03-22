Hunter Raye, a senior from Norridgewock, has been named Maine Connections Academy’s March 2019 STAR Student of the Month.

Raye has been an MCA student since 2015. He is one of the goalies for the Lewiston/Auburn Nordiques, a junior league that serves as one of the top training grounds in the country. During his sophomore and junior years, he took extra courses so that in his senior year he has only two classes, American Government (a college course he’s taking at University of Maine Fort Kent) and Honors English. That allows him time to train with and play for the Nordiques.

After high school, Raye is considering a college with a good political science program, and then he’d like to go to law school after that.

