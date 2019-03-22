Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine invites local businesses, organizations and individuals to sign up to Bowl For Kids’ Sake 2019, presented by Hannaford Supermarkets and Camden National Bank. Local bowling events will be held May 9 and 10 in Hallowell, May 16 in Skowhegan and May 17 in Augusta.

Teams raise funds for youth mentoring programs in Kennebec and Somerset counties and then come out to celebrate their success at Bowl for Kids’ Sake, according to a news release from the agency.

Special Events Manager Mae Slevinsky said Bowl for Kids’ Sake is Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine’s largest fundraising event, funding more than half of the agency’s operating budget that serves seven counties throughout mid-coast, eastern and central Maine. Last year’s Kennebec and Somerset bowling events raised more than $80,000 for local community-based and school-based programs in the two counties. This year’s goal is to raise $95,000 to support local youth, according to the release.

According to Slevinsky, every Big and Little match the agency creates and professionally supports costs about $1,400 annually. “Funds raised at Bowl for Kids’ Sake play a significant role in supporting matches between high school students and their Littles in our school-based programs, and supports strong and enduring relationships between community Bigs and their Littles,” said Slevinsky, according to the release.

Last year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine served more than 700 youth in its seven-county service area. Slevinsky said the local bowling events will help change the lives of over 250 children in the central Maine region, according to the release.

Gwendolyn Hudson, executive director of the organization, said proceeds from Bowl for Kids’ Sake events make it possible for the agency to provide mentoring services free of charge to children and families who need it most.

“Whether you bowl, volunteer or support an event, you will be helping another child reach his or her greatest possible potential by connecting them with a Big Brother or Big Sister,” said Hudson, according to the release.

To register a team, visit bbbsmidmaine.org. Bowlers also can download pledge forms to collect donations to bring to the event. Teams that raise $500 or more will receive 2019 Bowl for Kids’ Sake T-shirts at the event and all bowlers will participate in hourly prizes.

Local businesses can support the event by becoming sponsors, donating prizes and registering teams to participate. Event volunteers also are welcome.

For more information, contact Slevinsky at 592-4616 or [email protected].

