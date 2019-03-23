FARMINGTON — New Ventures Maine will offer the free workshop Budgeting Basics from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at the NVME Office, 108 Perham St. Suite 2.

In this two-hour workshop, participants can learn about the basic components of building a budget. Money tracking, goal setting, challenges, ways to reduce expenses, and how understanding an overall financial situation will be discussed.

All workshops and follow-up coaching is free. To register, visit newventuresmaine.org.

For more information about New Ventures Maine, call Janet Smith at 778-2757.

