FARMINGTON — New Ventures Maine will offer the free workshop Budgeting Basics from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at the NVME Office, 108 Perham St. Suite 2.
In this two-hour workshop, participants can learn about the basic components of building a budget. Money tracking, goal setting, challenges, ways to reduce expenses, and how understanding an overall financial situation will be discussed.
All workshops and follow-up coaching is free. To register, visit newventuresmaine.org.
For more information about New Ventures Maine, call Janet Smith at 778-2757.
Budgeting Basics workshop to begin April 2
