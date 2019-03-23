IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:59 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue and Armory Street.

7:50 a.m., illegal drug use was reported on Townsend Street.

8:35 a.m., a well-being check was made on Valley Street.

8:49 a.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

9:01 a.m., a well-being check was made on Parkwood Drive.

9:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Howard Street.

10:19 a.m., illegal drug use was reported on Pierce Street.

11:08 a.m., a theft was reported on Crossing Way.

11:18 a.m., a well-being check was made on State Street.

11:21 a.m., a well-being check was made on Chapel Street.

11:23 a.m., a well-being check was made on Crossing Way.

1:51 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

2:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pierce Street.

2:18 p.m., a theft was reported on Crosby Street.

2:22 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Civic Center Drive.

2:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

4:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Northern Avenue.

4:53 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

5:35 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Street.

5:59 p.m., a theft was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

7:51 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Riverside Drive.

9:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Sewall Street.

10 p.m., a loose dog was reported at Mount Vernon Avenue and Debra’s Place.

10:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 3.

11:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

Saturday at 12:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.

1:34 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Friday at 4:02 p.m., burglary was reported on Nice Drive.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 4:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on River Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 10:19 a.m., domestic disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

10:08 p.m., disturbance was reported on Lamkin Lane.

Saturday at 8:56 a.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Dunham Road.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 4:47 p.m., trees were reported down on Athens Road.

9:46 p.m., threatening was reported on Elm Street.

Saturday at 7:54 a.m., a LifeFlight of Maine helicopter was called to the scene of a traffic accident on Athens Road.

IN JAY, Friday at 10:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jay Plaza Lane.

IN MADISON, Friday at 4:09 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Shusta Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 8:59 a.m., theft was reported on Center Street.

12:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

1:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Maple Street.

9:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ten Lots Road.

9:48 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on High Street.

11:02 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on West Pleasant Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 11:35 a.m., harassment was reported on Higgins Road.

1:09 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Somerset Avenue.

3:08 p.m., wires were reported down on Washington Street.

11:54 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Hartland Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 11:13 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on North Avenue.

Saturday at 1:27 a.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:10 a.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.

9:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mayflower Hill Drive.

9:34 a.m., assault was reported on West Street.

10:13 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sturtevant Street.

5:17 p.m., an arrest was made after a report of an intoxicated person on Eustis Parkway.

5:45 p.m., three people were issued summonses at the Waterville Police Department after the execution of a search warrant.

5:50 p.m., burglary was reported on Elm Street.

6:09 p.m., assault was reported on Hillside Avenue.

9:58 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Butler Court.

10:09 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Silver Place.

10:22 p.m., disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

11:13 p.m., a medical call led to an arrest on Main Street.

Saturday at 3:39 a.m., a fire was reported on Gilman Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 7:50 a.m., burglary was reported on Boston Avenue.

10:16 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Randall Road.

1:41 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 12:27 a.m., Paul Herbert Giles, 51, of Old Town, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

3:10 a.m., Lindy Sklover, 40, of Vassalboro, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, with a prior conviction.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 5:51 p.m., Daniel Hood, 30, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, unlawful furnishing of a schedule W drug, unlawful possession of crack and unlawful possession of suboxone.

10:40 p.m., Brian Phipps, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and refusing to submit to arrest.

11:40 p.m., Shauna Butler, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 2:35 p.m. on Cony Street, a 33-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer in an amount less than $500.

8:42 p.m. on Chapel Street, a 57-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of violating condition of release.

10:28 p.m. on State Street, a 38-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 7:08 p.m., Johna J. Goodale, 33, of Oakland, was summonsed on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

7:08 p.m., John E. Goodale Jr., 48, of Oakland, was summonsed on a charge of permit unlawful use.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 5:45 p.m., Devon Ayotte, 28, of Waterville, was summonsed on charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs on two counts and criminal conspiracy.

5:45 p.m., Stephanie L. Pelletier, 26, of Waterville, was summonsed on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs on two counts.

5:45 p.m., Zackery Spencer Smith, 28, of Waterville, was summonsed on a charge of criminal conspiracy.

