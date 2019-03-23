FARMINGTON – New Ventures Maine will offer Clean-up Your Credit from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at NVME Office, 108 Perham St. Suite #2.

In this free, two-hour workshop participants can learn how to reduce their debt, improve their credit, and maintain a good credit score. They also can create their own step-by-step plan to pay down debt.

Follow-up coaching is free. To register, visit newventuresmaine.org.

For more information on New Ventures Maine, call Janet Smith at 778-2757.

