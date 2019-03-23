An early morning structure fire took the lives of a dog and a cat on Saturday in Winthrop.

Nobody was hurt in the fire, according to Winthrop Deputy Fire Chief Mark Arsenault, but the two-and-a-half-story wood frame home at 193 Boot Cove Lane was a total loss.

The property is owned by Calvin and Gale Brown, who have a Litchfield mailing address, and two people were renting the home.

“The cause of the fire is undetermined, but it’s not suspicious,” Arsenault said. He said a fire marshal’s investigator will be on scene Monday to determine the cause, which is routine.

A call about the fire came in around 2:30 a.m., and the blaze was knocked down almost four hours later. Fire departments from Winthrop, Monmouth and Lake Region Mutual Aid, and Winthrop EMS responded to the call. Lake Region Mutual Aid includes fire departments from Fayette, Readfield, Manchester, Mount Vernon, Vienna and Wayne.

Abigail Austin — 621-5631

[email protected]

Twitter: @AbigailAustinKJ

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: