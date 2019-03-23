HARTLAND — Two people were injured, one of them seriously, in a Saturday morning collision on Athens Road, police said.

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. and involved a 2005 Toyota Camry and a 2016 Ford F-350 pickup truck, said Cpl. Matthew Cunningham, of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

The Camry was driven by Jennifer Prevost, of Embden, and the truck was driven by Rocky Rice, of Hartland. Ages of the drivers were not immediately available, Cunningham said.

He said speed and road conditions appeared to have been factors in the crash and that ice and slush covered the road at the time.

Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan. A LifeFlight helicopter was summoned initially but not used, Cunningham said.

Rice suffered minor injuries, while Prevost is believed to have had serious but not life-threatening injuries, he said.

Both vehicles were damaged significantly.

Cunningham said the crash remains under investigation but no criminal charges are expected.

Rachel Ohm — 612-2368

[email protected]

Twitter: @rachel_ohm

Share

< Previous

filed under: