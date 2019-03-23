FARMINGTON – Business Basics, a three-session, tuition free class offered by New Ventures Maine, will be offered from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Mondays, April 29 through May 13, at New Ventures Office, 108 Perham St. Suite 2.

The class is for those looking for guidance on how to write a business plan and start a business, and are an “Encore Entrepreneur” (50-plus) that is considering ways to supplement income or start a new chapter by starting a business.

This three-session class covers the business plan, marketing, and cash planning and is suitable for those thinking about or who are in the start-up phase of a new business. The class will be led by Karleen Andrews, microenterprise specialist for the Western Region of New Ventures Maine.

To register for this class, visit newventuresmaine.org.

For more information, email Karleen Andrews at [email protected] or call 557-1885.

