AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed March 14-20, 2019, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

ABC Fuel, of Augusta, rule violation Jan. 16, 2019, no town listed, $100 fine.

Samuel P. Allen, 24, of Winslow, operating snowmobile on public way Jan. 22, 2019, in Winslow, $100 fine.

Thomas A. Alley, 53, of Vassalboro, Nevada, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 4, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine.

Edward A. Archer Jr., 35, of Burnham, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate Feb. 10, 2019, in Clinton, $100 fine.

Sierra Hernandez Argenis, 48, of Miami, Florida, commercial vehicle rule violation: operation without duty record Aug. 29, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Edward Atkins III, 22, of Winslow, driving to endanger June 24, 2017, in Oakland, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Dylan Austin, 20, of Augusta, assault Jan. 10, 2019, in Augusta, $300 fine, $300 suspended, five-day jail sentence.

Samantha M. Berube, 31, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 9, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Nicholas A. Boardman, 21, of Kenduskeag, operating after registration suspended Jan. 12, 2019, in Clinton, $150 fine.

Melissa Jane Breznyak, 33, of Waterville, criminal trespassing July 28, 2018, in Waterville, 24-hour jail sentence.

Robert D. Bulba, 30, of Norridgewock, driving to endanger and failure to stop, remain, provide information Feb. 21, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Joseph A. Cady, 44, of Palermo, operating vehicle without license April 15, 2017, in Augusta, $100 fine; operating vehicle without license Feb. 10, 2019, in Clinton, $50 fine.

Kenneth W. Cagle Jr., 22, of Readfield, operating vehicle without license – conditions/restrictions July 4, 2018, in Mount Vernon, dismissed.

George M. Callahan, 45, of West Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 25, 2018, in Gardiner, $750 fine, 14-day jail sentence; operating after habitual offender revocation, same date and town, dismissed.

Eugene Carey II, 48, of Winslow, assault July 14, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Vincent A. Cascio Jr., 55, of Waterville, operating under the influence Nov. 30, 2018, in Waterville, $600 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, $250 fine; failure to give correct name, address, date or birth, same date and town, $200 fine; three counts of violating conditions of release, same date and town, dismissed.

Alton George Colby, 53, of Boothbay, criminal mischief July 18, 2018, in Gardiner, six-month jail sentence, $150 restitution; domestic violence assault and aggravated criminal mischief, same date and town, dismissed.

Ryan E. Corson, 36, of Clinton, operating after habitual offender revocation Oct. 23, 2017, in Clinton, $1,000 fine, six-month jail sentence.

Jeffrey A. Davis Jr., 43, of Augusta, failure to register vehicle Nov. 17, 2018, in Randolph, $100 fine.

Joseph A. Deleskey Jr., 21, of Mount Vernon, fish violation of number, amount, weight or size Jan. 2, 2019, in Mount Vernon, $140 fine.

Robert Eaton, 55, of Sidney, operating under the influence March 15, 2019, in Sidney, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Matthew J. Engstrom, 20, of Oakland, permit attachment of false plates Jan. 3, 2019, in Oakland, $100 fine; violating conditions of release Jan. 3, 2019, in Oakland, $100 fine.

Luis Esquilin, 30, of Auburn, assault Jan. 21, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Joseph Everett, 53, of Augusta, criminal trespassing Feb. 10, 2019, in Augusta, seven-day jail sentence; violating conditions of release March 14, 2019, in Augusta, 24-hour jail sentence.

Dean W. Fair, 47, of Augusta, operating under the influence Dec. 9, 2018, in Waterville, $500 fine, four-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Joshua R. Farmer, 27, of Waterville, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident June 16, 2018, in Waterville, $200 fine; operate vehicle without license, same date and town, dismissed.

Paul Francis Fay III, 34, of Vassalboro, criminal trespassing Sept. 26, 2018, in Waterville, $200 fine; violating conditions of release Oct. 5, 2018, in Waterville, $250 fine.

Manuel J. Gaspar, 39, of Hallowell, domestic violence assault Dec. 15, 2018, in Vassalboro, 180-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, two year probation.

Peter A. Genica Jr., 26, of Waterville, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs April 24, 2018, in Waterville, $400 fine, two year Department of Corrections sentence. Misuse of identification and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 7, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed. Violating conditions of release Nov. 3, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed. Violating conditions of release Nov. 13, 2018, in Winslow, 30-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 7, 2018, in Winslow, 30-day jail sentence; criminal threatening with dangerous weapon, same date and town, five-year Department of Corrections sentence all but two years suspended, two year probation, $50 restitution; violating conditions of release, same date and town, 30-day jail sentence.

Damian W. Genthner, 20, of Readfield, minor consuming liquor Jan. 24, 2019, in Augusta, $200 fine.

Thomas Z. Gibbs, 21, of Mount Vernon, fish violation of number, amount weight or size Jan. 2, 2019, in Mount Vernon, $120 fine.

Roxanne Godin, 59, of Mount Vernon, failure to register vehicle Feb. 6, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Zachary D. Grant, 23, of Augusta, violating conditions of release June 25, 2017, in Waterville, five-year Department of Corrections sentence all suspended, two year probation.

Tiffany Hall, 34, of Waterville, operating under the influence April 11, 2018, in Waterville, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension. Operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 28, 2018, in Waterville, $500 fine, $500 suspended; violating conditions of release, same date and town, $500 fine, $500 suspended.

Kari Hartley, 20, of Fairfield, use of drug paraphernalia Jan. 27, 2019, in Winslow, $300 fine.

Kelly H. Henderson, 53, of Sidney, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 18, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Adam E. Hilton, 38, of Waterville, attaching false plates Jan. 27, 2019, in Winslow, $100 fine.

Daniel L. Hood, 36, of Gardiner, assault Jan. 1, 2012, in Augusta, $300 fine; visual sexual aggression against a child, same date and town, dismissed.

Jeffrey F. Horton, 29, of New Portland, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 7, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Carl A. Hunter, 25, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 24, 2018, in Waterville, three-year jail sentence, all but six months suspended, two year probation. Assault Dec. 4, 2018, in Waterville, $300 fine, $300 suspended, three-month jail sentence. Terrorizing March 2, 2019, in Waterville, three-month jail sentence; violating conditions of release, same date and town, three-month jail sentence.

Joshua Peter Hutchins, 36, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked and operating vehicle without license Jan. 31, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Shenez M. Jaquith, 22, of South China, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 15, 2019, in China, $500 fine.

Anthony S. Jordan, 31, of Lewiston, violating conditions of release March 14, 2019, in Monmouth, 24-hour jail sentence.

Adam N. Kalloch, 28, of Farmingdale, passing stopped school bus Sept. 5, 2018, in Augusta, $250 fine; failure to register vehicle, same date and town, dismissed.

William Kennard, 49, of Oakland, operating under the influence Dec. 22, 2018, in Waterville, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Naquela A. Knox, 18, of Standish, marijuana: under 21 years of age Nov. 24, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Justin D. Kornsey, 20, of Waterville, minor consuming liquor Nov. 22, 2018, in Waterville, $250 fine.

William N. Laflamme, 60, of Sidney, illegal transportation of animal or bird Nov. 15, 2018, in Sidney, $100 fine.

Christopher Lancaster, 20, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 26, 2018, in Waterville, 180-day jail sentence all suspended, one year probation, $2461.50 restitution; burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed.

Mellanie L. Large, 23, of Belgrade, operating after registration suspended Dec. 14, 2018, in Belgrade, dismissed.

Karen Lea, 43, of Augusta, use of drug paraphernalia Feb. 4, 2019, in Augusta, $300 fine.

Justin B. Lewis, 32, of Pittsfield, operating under the influence Feb. 2, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Wenyi Li, 21, of Waterville, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Nov. 28, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Alyssa E. Magretto, 29, of Augusta, operating after registration suspended Jan. 10, 2019, in Augusta, $75 fine.

Nicholas Mannocchia, 37, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 26, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 5, 2017, in Waterville, 364-day jail sentence all suspended, one year probation.

David M. Mason, 51, of Augusta, operating under the influence March 22, 2017, in Augusta, $500 fine, five-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operate vehicle without license and operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed. Operating under the influence and operating vehicle without license April 8, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed. Operating under the influence May 2, 2017, in Augusta, $700 fine, $700 suspended, 180-day jail sentence all but seven days suspended, one year probation; operating vehicle without license, same date and town, dismissed.

Nastasha Megan Massey, 35, of Chelsea, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 7, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Jason Gerald Maxim, 41, of South China, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Jan. 30, 2019, in Augusta, $400 fine, $400 suspended, 30-day jail sentence; criminal forfeiture of property, same date and town.

Philip G. McBurnie II, 35, of Gardiner, violating protective order March 18, 2019, in Gardiner, 14-day jail sentence.

Rebecca M. Gorman McEachern, 25, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 29, 2016, in Waterville, $200 fine; criminal mischief, same date and town, $200 fine; burglary, same date and town, dismissed.

Robert McIntire, 69, of Hallowell, failure to register vehicle Jan. 26, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Erica McLean, 39, of Vassalboro, failure to provide correct name, address, date of birth Jan. 26, 2019, in Winslow, $150 fine.

Heidi McQuillan, 47, of Sidney, domestic violence assault Nov. 26, 2018, in Sidney, dismissed; violating conditions of release Jan. 31, 2019, in Sidney, $300 fine; violating conditions of release Feb. 11, 2019, in Belgrade, 48-hour jail sentence.

Alexander S. Meader, 27, of Winthrop, operating after habitual offender revocation Oct. 1, 2017, in Augusta, $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town, $400 fine, $400 suspended; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop, same date and town, dismissed.

John Merrill, 53, of Augusta, operating under the influence Feb. 16, 2019, in Augusta, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Timothy J. Miller, 34, of Randolph, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Dec. 22, 2018, in Randolph, $400 fine.

Brigham Mitchell, 21, of Hampden, operating while license suspended or revoked July 8, 2018, in Benton, $250 fine.

Denis S. Moore, 38, of Winslow, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 11, 2015, in Augusta, 60-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 12, 2015, in Augusta, 60-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 14, 2015, in Augusta, 60-day jail sentence. Operating under the influence Sept. 3, 2016, in Vassalboro, $600 fine, 30-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence; operate vehicle without license, same date and town, 10-day jail sentence. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention refuse to stop, same date and town, 30-day jail sentence; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, same date and town, 30-day jail sentence, $150 restitution; failing to make oral or written accident report, same date and town, 30-day jail sentence; violating conditions of release, same date and town, 60-day jail sentence.

Cody T. Myron, 25, of Oakland, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 2, 2019, in Winslow, $250 fine; failure to register vehicle, same date and town, dismissed.

Denise Neal, 35, of Benton, driving to endanger Oct. 15, 2017, in Waterville, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Scott Norman, 21, of Waterville, furnishing liquor to a minor Dec. 8, 2018, in Waterville, $250 fine.

Kate D. O’Neal, 31, of Winslow, failing to make oral or written accident report Jan. 30, 2019, in Winslow, $150 fine.

Richard Parkinson, 46, of Embden, domestic violence assault and assault Nov. 24, 2018, in Chelsea, dismissed.

Brian Phipps, 41, of Waterville, assault Jan. 10, 2019, in Waterville, $300 fine, $300 suspended, 48-hour jail sentence.

Henry E. Piersing, 59, of West Gardiner, protective order from harassment violation Jan. 25, 2018, in Augusta, dismissed.

Nicole Rawls, 26, of China, assault Dec. 21, 2018, in Augusta, $300 fine.

Naomi R. Rizzo, 21, of Oakland, failure to stop, remain, provide information Jan. 9, 2019, in Waterville, dismissed.

Scott Roach, 51, of Athens, driving to endanger July 5, 2017, in Waterville, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence and endangering the welfare of a child, same date and town, dismissed.

Timothy C. Silva, 32, of Rockland, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 5, 2019, in Augusta, $250 fine.

Brandon James Smith, 21, of Winslow, passing stopped school bus Dec. 18, 2018, in Waterville, $250 fine, $150 suspended.

William H. Smith Jr., 43, of Waterville, violating conditions of release Feb. 13, 2019, in Waterville, $400 fine; attaching false plates, same date and town, dismissed.

Ashley Souza, 28, of Jefferson, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 16, 2018, in Augusta, $200 fine.

Valerie L. St. Amand-Casey, 68, of Windsor, driving to endanger and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop Nov. 28, 2017, in Windsor, dismissed.

Todd A. Stanton, 34, of Waterville, violating conditions of release Nov. 27, 2018, in Waterville, $250 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, dismissed.

Wesley D. Stinson III, 24, of Charleston, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit July 26, 2018, in Winslow, dismissed.

Breanna L. Stratton, 20, of Augusta, minor possessing liquor Jan. 31, 2019, in Augusta, $200 fine.

Charles L. Stuart, 42, of Belgrade, domestic violence assault Jan. 6, 2017, in Belgrade, 180-day all suspended jail sentence, two year probation.

Ryan E. Sutherburg, 33, of Chelsea, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and criminal forfeiture of property, Sept. 1, 2017, in West Gardiner, dismissed.

Rene Thibodeau, 32, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Oct. 19, 2018, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Christopher J. Toner, 28, of Waterville, assault May 5, 2018, in Waterville, dismissed.

Tony Vashon, 44, of Norridgewock, operating unregistered snowmobile Feb. 16, 2019, in Oakland, $200 fine.

Zachery Vashon, 25, of Winslow, operating snowmobile on public way Jan. 22, 2019, in Winslow, $100 fine.

Anthony A. Visconti, 19, of Unity, attaching false plates Jan. 13, 2019, in Winslow, $100 fine.

Andrew E. Welch, 41, of New Vineyard, operating under the influence Feb. 1, 2019, in Waterville, $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Victor Wilkinson, 33, of Hallowell, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 3, 2018, in Augusta, $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence; operating after habitual offender revocation, same date and town, dismissed.

Donley A. Williams, 29, of Augusta, operating vehicle without a license Feb. 7, 2019, in Waterville, $100 fine.

James Williams, 35, of Augusta, obstructing government administration March 15, 2019, no town listed, 48-hour jail sentence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force March 15, 2019, in Waterville, 48-hour jail sentence.

John A. Witherell, 36, of Waterville, failure to register vehicle Jan. 23, 2019, in Augusta, $100 fine.

Joshua D. Woodard, 24, of Farmingdale, driving to endanger Aug. 19, 2017, in Belgrade, $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Joshua N. Woodward, 39, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked May 7, 2015, in West Gardiner, $250 fine.

Amy York, 39, of Winslow, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 17, 2015, in Vassalboro, 90-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, six month administrative release, $4,947 restitution; misuse of identification, same date and town, 10-day jail sentence.

