U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree said Sunday that Americans need “more than a four-page summary” of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign to influence the 2016 presidential election, while Sen. Angus King expressed concern that Mueller didn’t reach a conclusion on whether President Trump tried to obstruct justice.

Maine’s 1st District congresswoman, a Democrat, and King, an independent, were reacting to Attorney General William P. Barr’s initial assessment of Mueller’s investigation. Barr said Mueller did not find evidence that the Trump campaign “conspired or coordinated” with the Russians in their efforts to influence the presidential election.

As to whether the president attempted to obstruct justice, Barr told Congress on Sunday – in a four-page letter summarizing Mueller’s investigation – that “while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.”

“Over the course of 22 months, Special Counsel Mueller’s investigation resulted in charges against 37 defendants, seven guilty pleas and the conviction of a Trump campaign associate,” Pingree said in a statement late Sunday afternoon. “The American public needs more than a four-page summary from the President’s hand-picked Attorney General to determine the scope of the Mueller investigation’s findings.”

Pingree said Barr’s letter raises “serious concerns because his summary explicitly does not exonerate President Trump.”

“Congress already voted 420-0 to release the full report and we should expect nothing less than total transparency,” added Pingree.

King, who serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee, commended Mueller for conducting a “serious, careful and thorough investigation into the events surrounding foreign interference in the 2016 election.”

“At the same time, AG Barr’s topline summary of the Mueller report leaves me with several lingering questions, none more important than his thought process and reasoning surrounding the Special Counsel’s office decision to not make a traditional prosecutorial judgement on the issue of obstruction of justice,” King said in a statement Sunday evening.

“The Special Counsel chose to provide evidence on both sides of the obstruction question, and allow the AG to interpret difficult legal issues to resolve the matter,” King said. “This resulted in the final determination being made by the Justice Department without providing a fuller outline of its reasoning, a fact that I expect will leave a large segment of the American people with deep concerns.”

In his letter to Congress, Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein concluded that the evidence in Mueller’s report was not sufficient to establish that Trump obstructed justice.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, D-2nd District, had not made statements on Barr’s announcement as of 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

