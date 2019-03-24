FARMINGTON — New Ventures Maine will offer Your Money Personality from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, at NVME Office, 108 Perham St. Suite #2.
This free workshop is suitable for adults of all ages and stages.
Managing money is more than just numbers. In this two-hour workshop a fun and unique “Money Habitudes” game will be used to identify a person’s money management style. Developed by Syble Solomon, this process helps people learn how their habits and attitudes towards money affect their decisions and actions related to money. The results will be used as a starting point for thinking about how a person can become more comfortable managing their money.
All workshops and follow-up coaching are free.
To register, visit newventuresmaine.org.
For more information on New Ventures Maine, call Janet Smith at 778-2757.
