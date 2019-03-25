It has been 40 months since the brutal murder of my son, Joseph Marceau. It was a senseless act planned by four individuals, two of them from out of state, coming to Augusta to deal their drugs to Maine people.

They have been tried and convicted of murder, and now want an appeal. The courts needs to afford them this.

But to set an example that this state does not tolerate these actions, I hope they lose the appeal and have the serve their full term.

I myself would like to see the death penalty for anyone taking another person’s life.

Gerard Marceau

Chiefland, Florida

