State Sen. Lisa Keim, R-Dixfield, has proposed L.D. 1019, An Act to Eliminate the Double Taxation of Out-of-state Pensions. The Taxation Committee has scheduled a public hearing on Tuesday, March 26, at 1 p.m. in Room 127 of the State House in Augusta.

Many retirees who moved to Maine receive pensions originating from other states. They contributed as employees to retirement benefit plans preventing no further state income taxes. But Maine does not recognize these contributions and requires paying Maine income tax, so people are “double taxed.”

Help stop this injustice. You can email support of this bill to [email protected]. Or snail mail at: The Taxation Committee, Maine State House, 100 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333-0100.

Also you could contact your legislators to support Sen. Keim’s bill at this hearing.

Karen E. Holmes

Cooper

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: